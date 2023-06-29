070123-bizag-cherryharvest 01.JPG
Buy Now

Last year, the cold weather in April resulted in a total loss for Donn Etherington's 35-acre cherry orchards up Whispering Ridge Drive outside of Wenatchee. Despite some more early spring damage to his 10-acre orchard, Etherington mentioned things are looking up this year, with his cherry crops expected to be harvested in July and August.

WENATCHEE — Last year’s cold, wet April brought the cherry crop down. But this year, the Washington state cherry harvest is in full swing and the industry is optimistic about it.

Around 21 million 20-pound boxes are expected for harvest, said Tim Kovis, director of communications and events for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?