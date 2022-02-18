WENATCHEE — Applications are now open for business startups looking to compete for $200,000-plus in investment capital as part of the 2022 Flywheel Investment Conference.
In this annual event organized by the NCW Tech Alliance, Washington-based "early stage" companies across all industries have a chance at winning a seed-stage investment award, a $50,000 relocation offer and a $5,000 cash prize.
The investment funding is provided by the Flywheel Angel Network, a group of angel investors. Investors in the fund pick the investment winners.
Past winners have included Cartogram (2018), Beta Hatch (2019), AgTools (2020), SyncFloor (2021) and Iasis Molecular Sciences (2021).
This year's fund is managed by Tim Jenkins and Abby Jenkins of Leavenworth-based Colchuck, a private investment company with interests in real estate, private equity and venture in the Pacific Northwest and around the world.
Applications are due March 12. The top finalists, chosen in April, will be invited to the conference that is set for May 18 and 19 in downtown Wenatchee.
