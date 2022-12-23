BIZ-WASH-MARIJUANA-SALES-HC

This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. 

 Brad Horrigan/The Hartford Courant/TNS

SEATTLE — This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana.

A look back at the cannabis industry’s growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?