From left, Frances Loomis, Sheryl and Sarah Lindell talk about what pies will be made for the new Watercore Cider taproom at 19A N. Wenatchee Ave. in downtown Wenatchee on Friday. A grand opening is scheduled for May 12.
WENATCHEE — Watercore Cider will have a grand opening for a new taproom in Wenatchee on May 12, but the doors will open quietly before that.
“We sold at Wenatchee Valley Farmers market last year, and we were on tap around town a little bit,” said co-owner Sarah Lindell. “We were also at the Apple Blossom Festival beer garden, we will be there again this year.”
Lindell and co-owner Devon Gray decided to open the brick and mortar operation at 19A N. Wenatchee Ave.
Employees hand select, press and bottle local, tree-ripened apples for the cider, according to the company website.
“I wanted the chance to connect directly to the people who were gonna drink the cider,” Lindell said.
They said they found a perfect spot for their vision.
“Both Devon and I are from East Wenatchee and I wanted to add a business that added something to the community and downtown (Wenatchee) is the best for that. The landlord has also been good to work with,” Lindell said.
But it took some time. According to Lindell, it was three months before the 2,300-square-feet was found.
Lindell and Gray said the space only had the basic necessities. They built everything they needed while keeping the original style of the space.
“We came into the space with bare bones. There was work done to be able to serve food. The taproom didn’t have anything built out so we built the bar, the bench, and the tables,” Lindell said. “We have tried to enhance and support the original space, the ceilings are 2-by-2-foot tiles and there’s a brick wall on one side. We wanted to compliment what was already there.”
Lindell said the process of opening a business can be time-consuming and required passion and dedication, and she’s ready to see the taproom open.
Lindell and Gray said they both self-financed the business, although they weren’t expecting as much uncertainty with costs.
“The challenging part about self-financing is that there’s a certain degree of uncertainty at how much it will be,” Lindell added. “It’s been a valuable experience and hopefully set to be very rewarding. I’m looking forward to seeing tangible results to all the work that’s been put in.”
Watercore will serve its branded cider, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as some sweet and savory dishes.
Lindell and Gray said they are in the process of hiring staff, but already have a hefty amount of applicants interested.
“Right now we have about 15-20 people interested,” Lindell said. That number happens to be their desired number of employees a year.
In the next year Lindell said she hopes to see an increase in customer satisfaction, and to provide good service to the community.
“I would like to see the place be busy and enjoy and be able to serve some good food to the people in the Wenatchee Valley,” Lindell said.
Gray said she wants to continue growing, learning, and establishing a presence.
“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say we, of course, want to see this little business establish a solid and successful presence over the next five years,” Gray said. “On top of that, we would love to be a consistent player in the community, helping to continue growing interest in the things that make our valley so incredible, including our uniquely diverse apply industry.”
