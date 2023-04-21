230422-bizag-watercore 01.jpg
From left, Frances Loomis, Sheryl and Sarah Lindell talk about what pies will be made for the new Watercore Cider taproom at 19A N. Wenatchee Ave. in downtown Wenatchee on Friday. A grand opening is scheduled for May 12.

WENATCHEE — Watercore Cider will have a grand opening for a new taproom in Wenatchee on May 12, but the doors will open quietly before that.

“We sold at Wenatchee Valley Farmers market last year, and we were on tap around town a little bit,” said co-owner Sarah Lindell. “We were also at the Apple Blossom Festival beer garden, we will be there again this year.”

The doorway brings in light to the new Watercore Cider taproom at 19A N. Wenatchee Ave. in downtown Wenatchee on Friday.


