OLYMPIA — Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife scientists plan to use a drone to gather data on habitat conditions for wildlife in the Hoffstadt Unit of the Mount St. Helens Wildlife Area in Cowlitz County.
The flights are scheduled to take place on up to three days between December and February, depending on weather and visibility conditions.
"By using a drone, we can gather important data from areas that are difficult to access by foot," said George Fornes, WDFW biologist. "For this aerial survey, we are focusing on the area around the mouths and lower sections of Alder and Deer creeks."
The project will help the WDFW and U.S. Army Corps of Engineer with plans to design a new fish release site in the area as part of the Army Corps' Long-Term Sediment Management Plan.
The Hoffstadt Unit is managed by WDFW as part of the Mount St. Helens Wildlife area.