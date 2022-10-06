Wenatchee among 10 Sonic Drive-Ins closed because of financial dispute

Cones and trash cans occupy the parking/ordering spaces at the Sonic Drive-In on North Wenatchee Avenue on Friday morning. The local restaurant is one of 10 in Washington closed as a result of a lawsuit between the parent company and the franchisees.

 Wenatchee World photo/Marco Martinez

YAKIMA — A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain's restaurants in the region, including the Wenatchee, Yakima and Ellensburg locations.

The company's allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control problems such as undercooked meat and unsafe food and drinks prompted a U.S. District Court judge in Oklahoma to order the restaurants closed, court documents indicate.



