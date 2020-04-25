WENATCHEE — Home sales in the Wenatchee market in March — before COVID-19 shutdowns were in place — were up slightly than the year before and were selling for about the same price.
The biggest change, according to the report released by Pacific Appraisals, is the number of active listings — 132 — which was 33% more than February’s numbers and 45% over March 2019’s 91 homes.
The expectation is that impacts of the pandemic shutdown will show up in April’s report that will be released next month.
First-quarter home sales reports for the Leavenworth market show a 23% increase in the number of homes sold — 37 in 2020 compared to 30 in 2019, with the median sales price climbing from $373,298 in 2019 to $550,000 in 2020. The number of active listings dropped 10%, with 38 this year compared to 42 in 2019.
In Cashmere, first-quarter sales increased from eight in 2019 to 11 in 2020, while the median sales price dropped from $345,000 to $320,000.
The Northwest Multiple Listing Service reports sales increased from 34 in the first quarter 2019 to 44 this year, with sales ranging from $175,000 to $2.1 million.
The reported median home price climbed from $367,500 to $409,000. The median price of waterfront homes climbed for the first quarter climbed from $520,000 in 2019 to $1.025 million this year.