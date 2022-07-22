Purchase Access

Avid_Hotel.jfif

The Avid Hotel at 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, is taking online reservations for as early as Sept. 9, though owner Sean Verma said it could open as soon as Aug. 31.

WENATCHEE — In just two short months, visitors to the Wenatchee Valley will have another option for where to stay.

The Avid Hotel at 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave. is now taking online reservations for as early as Sept. 9, although owner Sean Verma said it could open as soon as Aug. 31. The hotel will have 95 rooms across four stories and will serve a mid-level market, Verma said.



Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community.

