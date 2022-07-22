WENATCHEE — Developers are planning to build four separate hotels in Wenatchee, including a 127-room Marriott hotel next to Walla Walla Point Park.
WENATCHEE — In just two short months, visitors to the Wenatchee Valley will have another option for where to stay.
The Avid Hotel at 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave. is now taking online reservations for as early as Sept. 9, although owner Sean Verma said it could open as soon as Aug. 31. The hotel will have 95 rooms across four stories and will serve a mid-level market, Verma said.
It sits on property that housed the Value Inn (which Verma bought in 2013) for nearly 60 years before it was demolished in February 2020. The new hotel will operate under the Avid brand, an Intercontinental Hotel Group label, and will have more than double the capacity of the Value Inn.
The plans for the Avid Hotel have been in motion since 2019, when Verma filed plans to demolish the Value Inn and redevelop the property. Verma also owned the Travelodge hotel in Wenatchee, but sold it last year.
The Avid Hotel is one of five hotels in Wenatchee that have opened since 2019, including the Residence Inn by Marriott, the Hilton Garden Inn, the Sleep Inn, and the My Place Hotel. The Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in East Wenatchee also opened that year.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
