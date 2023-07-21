PetHub
Provided graphic/PetHub

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-based PutHub Inc. and the National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA) surveyed United States pet owners and welfare professionals to compare prevention and recovery methods for Lost Pet Prevention Month.

The survey launched nationwide in May 2022 for six weeks and was taken by more than 4,000 pet owners and 3,000 animal welfare professionals, according to a release from PetHub.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?