WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-based PutHub Inc. and the National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA) surveyed United States pet owners and welfare professionals to compare prevention and recovery methods for Lost Pet Prevention Month.
The survey launched nationwide in May 2022 for six weeks and was taken by more than 4,000 pet owners and 3,000 animal welfare professionals, according to a release from PetHub.
The findings of the survey are meant to help influence strategies, content and tools provided to pet owners.
Survey findings included:
Pet owners believe the three main reasons for dogs getting lost are running out the door, escaping the backyard and wandering off. Welfare professionals believe all situations are preventable with the proper methods.
Another finding showed 75% of responders don’t know whether their welfare organization offers reunification strategies, such as implanting microchips, offering low-cost ID tags or using social media.
Pet owners ranked physically searching, social media posting and notifying shelters as the top three methods to return pets home; pet ID tags were ranked fifth. Welfare professionals ranked smart ID tags as the eighth most effective method and ranked microchips as the most effective method. Few pet owners took advantage of the lost pet alert features of digital tag services, according to the release.
“We sent it (the survey) to our PetHub members through our newsletter, it was also sent out at the Humane Society of the United States annual conference and through other mediums,” said Lorien Clemens, co-founder and CEO of PetHub.
“It was important for us to work closely with NACA to identify how our industry can improve lost pet recovery in the United States to help pets return home quickly and safely with minimal impact to shelters,” Clemens added.
For more information on how to reunify with a lost pet, visit pethub.com/caboodle.
