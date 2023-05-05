PetHub

Cosmo poses for owner Jill Nolan. Both are from Wenatchee and members of PetHub.

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-based PetHub Inc. — a local company with an online pet data hub for lost pets, community support and pet product savings — announced Monday the launch of veterinarian telehealth services for subscribers.

“Our goal is to ensure pet parents have unlimited access to everything they need to best provide for their beloved cats and dogs,” stated Lorien Clemens, co-founder and CEO of PetHub, in the release.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

