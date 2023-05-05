WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-based PetHub Inc. — a local company with an online pet data hub for lost pets, community support and pet product savings — announced Monday the launch of veterinarian telehealth services for subscribers.
“Our goal is to ensure pet parents have unlimited access to everything they need to best provide for their beloved cats and dogs,” stated Lorien Clemens, co-founder and CEO of PetHub, in the release.
The new service, called PetHub Wellness Tools, is made possible through a partnership with VetInsight, a veterinarian telehealth company with a team of experienced veterinarians, according to VetInsight’s website.
The Wellness Tools provide:
24/7 access to veterinarians via online chat, phone, or email.
An artificial intelligence (AI) virtual veterinarian who searches a pet’s symptoms and provides recommendations.
A food and treat-finding tool that recommends food based on the pet’s physical and nutritional needs and where to find it.
Subscribers to PetHub can add the Wellness Tools service to their existing plans. With the free basic plan, it is $129 a year for an unlimited number of pets. The “Basic+ (plus)” plan is $25 a year and with the Wellness Tools, an additional $99, for an unlimited number of pets.
“We understand the important role of veterinary telehealth in this digital age. These new tools allow us to provide pet parents with 24/7 access to valuable health and nutritional guidance from trustworthy experts,” Clemens stated.
PetHub started in 2010 in Issaquah to help return pets to their owners using digital ID tags. There are more than 1 million pets registered with PetHub across the country, according to the press release.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone