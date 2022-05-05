Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 11.47.42 AM.png

Community members talk with vendors and listen to music at the the 2021 La Terraza de Main Street at Pybus Market. This year's event, hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council will take place on May 14 at the Wenatchee Downtown Plaza.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration — La Terraza de Main Street — has been moved to later this month to avoid a conflict with Apple Blossom Festival activities.

The event, which will showcase minority-owned businesses, local nonprofits and music groups, is now set for 3 to 7 p.m. May 14 in the Wenatchee Downtown Plaza, on Wenatchee Avenue between First and Second streets.

Attendees will learn about Mexican culture and tradition, while shopping with local vendors, and enjoying live performances by local mariachi groups and dancers. Attendees will also have a chance to enter for a raffle drawing.

For more information, call Rosa Pulido, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, at (509) 662-2116, or email her at rosa@wenatchee.org.



