WENATCHEE — Nothing happens fast in commercial real estate — even in the midst of a hot real estate market.
Closing a sale on a building after it’s been on the market for a year isn’t unheard of, said Chaun Birks of Wenatchee-based Center Investments Inc., which provides commercial sales, leasing, development and management services. His company brokered the $1.7 million sale of The Wenatchee World office complex at 14 N. Mission St. last month, which took that long. Center Investments is continuing its relationship with the new owners as property manager and developer.
“(A year on the market is) less common in the past two or three years. Commercial activity has been pretty aggressive,” he said. “Downtown is its own animal, with older buildings that aren’t in the same pool as something like Olive Garden, that just sold. That’s pure investment. Most, if not all downtown buildings are sold to people who are looking at projects. They have a downstream vision of what they want to make it.”
He counted 17 buildings that have sold downtown in the past year.
“There’s a lot of shuffling going on,” he said. “That brings vibrancy. People are doing something with the buildings.”
Center Investments is in the mix.
“Last year, as a company, we closed more transactions than we ever have — double the average. Everything takes longer in commercial, but the market is hot. I don’t know how to compare it to the residential market, which is also crazy.”
The company was founded in 1969 by Bob Barr. His son, Dan Barr, was named president in 1990 and purchased the company in 1994. He remains the licensed real estate broker and is certified as a shopping center manager. Birks, the son of Barr and his wife, Cheri, is president of operations and leasing.
“In the early 2000s, the company primarily managed the Wenatchee Valley Mall and a few other deals outside that,” Birks said. It moved into third-party brokerage in 2005, selling maybe one or two properties a year and securing “maybe half a dozen” leases a year.
The company got heavier into brokering in 2012.
In 2017, the company sold eight buildings and signed 18 leases. In 2020, it had three sales and 21 leases. Last year, they did 11 sales and 19 leases.
“It fluctuates,” he said, but the burst of commercial activity that came with the pandemic wasn’t entirely expected.
“I’m not sure if it was spurred on by the turmoil, but these weren’t distressed sales. People were putting their money into real estate, making investments and looking at business growth,” he said. “The rule of thumb is to expect a downturn every 10 years. We’re blasting past that. Some are waiting for the other shoe to drop, though Wenatchee has always been pretty stable.”
He sees more of a partnership between local landlords and tenants than the relationship with national tenants, he said.
“Their response is to send out a letter saying they’re not paying their rent. Local businesses and tenants feel a responsibility to their neighbors, trying to help each other out,” he said. “The pandemic was rough for a lot of businesses. I think local landlords worked with them to help them make through. We didn’t see a lot just go out. Some did. But most are still out there pushing the cart forward.”
Center Investments is preparing for forward progress.
Chad Hamilton joined the firm last year, bringing a construction management and consultation piece to the mix. He and Birks are now in the process of purchasing the company, though Barr is continuing his role.
“He’s not allowed to retire,” Birks laughed.
Hamilton, who is from Idaho, and Birks have known each other since their days at Washington State University, and they had parallel career paths in commercial real estate, with Birks in Wenatchee and Hamilton in Boise.
Hamilton got an introduction to Wenatchee with the remodel of the Burlington Store in the Valley North Shopping Center, which “spurred his move” here, Birks said.
“He is getting involved with projects in town that are under development and is starting to take a broader role, which is leading to construction management and consultation,” Birks said. “That opens a whole new leg for Center Investments. We can do construction management from start to finish, from the real estate, title to ready-to-builds, hiring the general contractor and going out to bid."
Center Investments typically stays behind the scenes on commercial real estate deals, leasing to national chains, which requires time and attention to industry fluctuations.
The former Pier One space in the Valley North Shopping Center is a good example.
“It is getting some interest,” he said, but expects the space will be divided before a new tenant is signed.
“The retail world is constantly changing, with different tenants and how big they want to be. That’s also why we want to be conscious of the tenant mix. Retailers want to be in a good, productive spot,” he said. “Whatever happens there will be exciting. We just don’t know what it will be yet.”