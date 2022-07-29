EAST WENATCHEE — If a police officer comes across a community member in immediate need, they…
WENATCHEE — It’s official: a pilot program allowing police to collect donations and provide immediate relief is coming to the Wenatchee Valley.
The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday unanimously approved an agreement between Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and BlueBridge Alliance.
BlueBridge is a nonprofit that provides technology, training, and guidelines to equip police departments with debit cards that provide material support to community members in need. The cards are funded by a pool of community donations shared between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Sgts. Nathan Hahn of Wenatchee Police Department and Karsten Garcia of East Wenatchee Police Department will lead the cities’ joint Wenatchee Valley chapter of the program.
The East Wenatchee City Council approved the same agreement July 19.
