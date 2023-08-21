Banyan
Provided photo/Hawai'i Department of Land and Natural Resources
Banyan tree

Water is sprayed over the historic Lahaina banyan tree Aug. 15. 

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee-founded contract company is helping save a 150-year-old Lahaina banyan tree scorched by the fire that ravaged the town earlier this month.

Goodfellow Bros., based in both Wenatchee and Kihei, Hawaii, among other locations, is lending its water trucks to keep the tree watered, according to Leif Sjostrand, Goodfellow Bros. senior estimator.

Goodfellow

A Goodfellow Bros. truck waters the tree. 


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?