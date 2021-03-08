WENATCHEE — Wenatchee residents need to decide by April 9 whether to keep their 96-gallon garbage can and pay a higher rate that goes into effect May 1, or save money and opt for a smaller container each week.
The city approved a new contract with Waste Management Northwest in January that moves from the current “one size fits all” model to a “pay-as-you-throw” model. The rates paid will depend on the size of the garbage cart, with options ranging from the current 96-gallon container (that will cost $28.69 per month) to a 64-gallon ($21.55 per month) and a 35-gallon container ($16.80 per month). Garbage service is billed quarterly.
City customers continue to receive weekly recycling service in the 64-gallon blue recycling carts as part of the package.
However, starting May 1, additional garbage bags or any recycling that is set out for collection that doesn’t fit inside the container will incur a $3.92 charge.
Previously, customers were not charged for the extra items.
Waste Management drivers are delivering notices to customers this week about the coming changes to service and the April 1 deadline to choose a smaller container. The rule of thumb is a 35-gallon cart will hold about two plastic bags of garbage, a 64-gallon cart will hold three bags and a 96-gallon container holds about seven bags. The containers are on display at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 137 N. Wenatchee Ave., and at the Wenatchee Transfer Station, 1421 S. Wenatchee Ave.
For those who consistently need more space, extra carts are available for a fee.
Go to wmnorthwest.com/wenatchee to get details on cart selection and the other options.
Also starting May 1, glass will no longer be accepted in the curbside recycling service, “due to lack of local glass manufacturers,” according to the information sheet posted by Waste Management.