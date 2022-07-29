Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Sewer utility customers who live outside city limits will no longer pay more than customers who live within the city after a unanimous Wenatchee City Council vote Thursday night.

Since 1954, Wenatchee charged customers outside city limits 150% of the rate it charged customers within the city. Starting Aug. 27, to “provide utility rate equity within customer classifications,” all sewer utility customers will pay the same rate.



Trent Brown

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

