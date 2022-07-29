WENATCHEE — Sewer utility customers who live outside city limits will no longer pay more than customers who live within the city after a unanimous Wenatchee City Council vote Thursday night.
Since 1954, Wenatchee charged customers outside city limits 150% of the rate it charged customers within the city. Starting Aug. 27, to “provide utility rate equity within customer classifications,” all sewer utility customers will pay the same rate.
The change came after Wenatchee signed an agreement with Chelan County to extend sewer services, preventing it from charging the higher rate to customers in the Olds Station and Sunnyslope areas.
At the meeting, Wenatchee Finance Director Brad Posenjak said about 300 customers would benefit from the reduced rate.
Wenatchee will lose an estimated $85,000 annually as a result of the change.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
