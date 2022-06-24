WENATCHEE — The city has finalized an agreement with an architecture firm for renovations on the Wenatchee Convention Center, taking a vital step toward completing a project that has been ongoing since the fall.
The Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved a contract on Thursday night between the city and ALSC Architects, which is based in Spokane, for work on the convention center. Two council members were absent.
Wenatchee will pay ALSC $354,784 to pre-plan and design the schematics for the renovation project on the 121 N. Wenatchee Ave. building. ALSC originally bid for the job in October and passed two rounds of review before being chosen.
Laura Gloria, Wenatchee's executive services director, said at Thursday's council meeting that funding for the renovation project comes from the city's lodging tax fund.
The project began in 2019, when a market analysis was done "to see what could be done to potentially expand business (and) attract lost business" to the convention center, Gloria said.
The goals of the project include improving kitchen spaces, expanding vendor and ballroom spaces, and making the building more accessible to visitors. The contract states the renovations should be completed by the end of the year.
"This gets us to a spot where you all have a pretty good idea — is this a $20 million dollar project? A $14 million dollar project?" Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said. "This will give us a good place to land and make the decision to go forward."
Trent Brown is a student at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. This summer, he’s covering agriculture and local government as a Wenatchee World intern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
