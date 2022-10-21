WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Pool will get nearly $2 million in repairs next year, after city councilors accepted a construction bid last week. Meanwhile, work continues on a proposal for a regional aquatic center, or regional sports complex.
The city of Wenatchee will pay at least $650,000 from its general fund, according to David Erickson, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director. State grants will mostly make up the difference.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz discussed the pool upgrades at a meeting Wednesday for the regional aquatic/sports center.
The Pool Company Inc.’s bid of about $1.8 million won, and the firm will help replace the pool liner, boiler, and piping underneath the pool, he said. The pool will close at the end of July next year for the work, which should be completed in late October.
“So between all of that, they tell me perhaps 10 years,” Kuntz said, regarding the remaining life of the aging pool. “So that’s good news. There will be swimming next year and that’ll accommodate the two swim meets… I think from the city’s perspective, at least my perspective… is that’s probably the last time we’ll be doing that.”
Kuntz was among about 30 city and county leaders, regional port officials, swim competitors and others, who discussed the regional aquatic center or sports complex.
The center could include a 50-meter Olympic size pool, indoor or outdoor, splash pad, zero-entry children’s pool, water slides and picnic area. The complex option could include sports courts/fields. It could be on 283 acres in Douglas County in the Wenatchi Landing at Odabashian Bridge and Sunset Highway.
Discussions Wednesday included infrastructure needed for such a project.
Douglas County PUD can handle any electric or broadband needs, said Shiloh Burgess, PUD manager of government affairs.
Sewer lines would need to be added in certain areas, according to Darrell Winans, Douglas County Sewer District No. 1 manager, but that was doable. Developers would need to pay for lines out to their project, he added.
Water also could go out to the development, and irrigation water could be considered for any fields, said Vince Johnston, East Wenatchee Water District general manager.
Jeff Wilkens, Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council executive director, said plans in 2015 for adding a $23 million on/off ramps at Highway 2/97 and Empire Avenue were scrapped when no state or federal grants were received. The project’s cost has likely increased since then, he said, but the highway access would help ease traffic in the area if a regional aquatic or sports complex was built. Now, the council is looking at a $12 million roundabout option, he said, but no decisions have been made.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority will finalize items to find information about, said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. The list will be presented at the next regional aquatic center/sports complex meeting Dec. 7. Stakeholders will review and finalize the list at that time.
The port will find a consultant, Kuntz said, but doesn’t want to pay for it. Getting the results could take a year or year and a half and cost around $300,000, he added.
Others said they would have updates in December.
State Sen. Brad Hawkins said he will bring a possible bill draft amending the existing regional public facility district (PFD) law. He also suggested a work group should start for the regional aquatic/sports center to help keep its momentum while he is in Olympia in January.
The existing public facility district law was used to support the Town Toyota Center and could be used for the aquatic/sports center, but that will be investigated by the city of Wenatchee. Under the law, a one-tenth of 1% sales tax is collected from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Entiat, Waterville, Chelan, Rock Island, and Chelan and Douglas counties to fund the Town Toyota Center. Whether another one- or two-tenths could be added to that for the new center is in question, as is using the existing district board to govern it.
Velocity Swimming executive board president Rachel Madson said USA Swimming could match funds for the feasibility study. She said Velocity will get more information on USA’s support of a new facility.
“They would obviously be very interested in a facility like this because it would open up the opportunity for us to host local, regional, and possibly national meets in Wenatchee,” she said.
