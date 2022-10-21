WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Pool will get nearly $2 million in repairs next year, after city councilors accepted a construction bid last week. Meanwhile, work continues on a proposal for a regional aquatic center, or regional sports complex.

The city of Wenatchee will pay at least $650,000 from its general fund, according to David Erickson, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director. State grants will mostly make up the difference.

The conceptual Wenatchee Landing site is shown. 
This map shows the proposed Wenatchi Landing with extended sewer line, where the regional aquatic center could be located.


