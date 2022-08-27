WENATCHEE — Wenatchee is buying up the parking lots just south of Pybus Public Market.
At Thursday’s meeting, the city council approved two separate action items authorizing Mayor Frank Kuntz to sign sale agreements between Wenatchee and the owners of the lots. Altogether, the two acquisitions will cost the city $1.625 million.
Two of the three parcels — 101 and 125 S. Worthen St. — were owned by South of Pybus LLC, until Aug. 22, when the company distributed the parcels to its two owners, Michael Noyd of Wenatchee’s Noyd & Noyd Insurance Agency and local businessman Mike Walker. That same day, Walker transferred his portion of the property to the Pybus Charitable Foundation, which he founded in 2012 alongside his wife, JoAnn.
Noyd and the foundation are selling the two parcels totaling 1.12 acres to Wenatchee for $1.17 million. These two parcels come with a 10-year covenant for parking, only after which the city could convert them to something else.
The other transaction is between the city and ETV LLC, which Noyd also owns. The city is buying the half-acre property at 131 S. Worthen for $455,000. Executive Services Director Laura Gloria said the ETV property is also under a covenant, limiting its use to professional or commercial purposes.
The money for both of the purchases will come from Wenatchee’s Local Revitalization Financing fund. Gloria said Wenatchee plans to keep the overflow parking lots as they are for now, but that could change in the future.
“This has been something that’s been in the back of my mind for probably seven or eight years,” Kuntz said at the meeting. “If the dirt in and around the Pybus Market is owned by the city, I think it’s important for the long-term future of that market and that area that that property is owned by a government that’s going to be here a lot longer than you and I are.”
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
