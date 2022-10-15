A crew works on a barrier designed to divert large trucks at the corner of Second Street and Wenatchee Avenue in late July 2014. The project was painful at the time, but the improvements helped lead to more public and private projects to revitalize Wenatchee downtown, which is the center of attention at next week's RevitalizeWA Conference.
WENATCHEE — Last time Wenatchee hosted the state’s RevitalizeWA Conference — in May 2014 — work was just about to start on a three-month street improvement project to overhaul a five-block stretch of Wenatchee Avenue, between Kittitas and Second streets.
The $1.8 million project was brutal that summer for business owners, residents and customers alike, disrupting parking and access in the process of replacing century-old water and sewer lines, upgrading electrical and irrigation systems and adding truck barriers along with freshly paved streets, curbs and sidewalks.
The painful memories faded with time and improvements helped the downtown sparkle. Next week, those improvements, along with the renovation and repurpose of a host of downtown buildings that followed, will be showcased to more than 250 people from the Pacific Northwest arriving in town as part of the 2022 RevitalizeWA Conference that runs Oct. 19-21.
The conference, which focuses on historic preservation and economic revitalization, is organized by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation and the Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation. It provides an opportunity “to dive deep” into downtown economic development and preservation principles.
“Anyone with an interest in historic preservation, economic development and/or community building are welcome to attend the conference,” said Breanne Durham, the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation’s director of the Main Street Program. “We have a lot of attendees engaged in this work full time, ranging from nonprofits to cities to private companies.”
This year’s conference features more than 30 learning experiences, including field sessions that will take attendees to events at Pybus Public Market, The Mercantile, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee Convention Center, Liberty Theatre and others.
“We lean heavily on the local community as co-hosts of this conference,” Durham said. “It’s meant to be very experiential and learning from real situations, so Wenatchee has a ton to offer. I’d estimate that at least a quarter of the classroom sessions — not to mention all of the really rich field sessions that the Wenatchee Downtown Association has helped us plan — are focused on best practices from right there in Wenatchee.”
Wenatchee was set to rehost the conference in 2020, WDA Executive Director Linda Haglund said.
“The process is that we present a proposal to host,” she said. “We hosted in 2014 and were scheduled to host in 2020. Well you know what happened in 2020! This is our 2020 opportunity two years later.”
Durham said the 2020 conference was 95% planned before it was canceled.
“It’s now been three years in the making, and we’re incredibly excited to host this very place-based learning event in the heart of downtown Wenatchee,” she said.
Haglund said attendees will get a good introduction to the city where much has changed in the past eight years.
“In 2014, the conference happened all in the Convention Center and one reception at Pybus,” she said, which had just barely opened. “Now look at that change.”
This year, attendees will see more of the downtown and the community, she said.
“There will be daily sessions at the Historic Liberty Theatre. We will do sessions there before they open for their typical business,” she said.
Registration and “home base” will be at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Tasting Room. The Mercantile also will host a reception.
In addition to sharing Wenatchee’s story, attendees will hear about what’s happening at other downtowns.
Jaebadiah Gardner, CEO of GardnerGlobal Inc., will present a opening address at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, showcasing examples of community ownership models and explaining how accessible, sustainable real estate projects provide wealth-building opportunities. The closing event at 11 a.m. Friday is a panel discussion on leveraging partnerships between economic development organizations and entrepreneurs to build entrepreneurial ecosystems.
Conference registration is $250, with additional fees for individual field sessions. For information and conference details, go to preservewa.org/revitalizewa.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone