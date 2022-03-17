EAST WENATCHEE — More than $10 million in 12th District projects was included in the recently approved state supplemental capital budget.
Legislation delivered to the governor on Friday, included these projects, according to Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan:
- Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority’s Trades District, $3 million
- Peshastin Crossover Pipeline at Peshastin Creek, $309,000
- Wenatchee city pool repairs, $550,000; Wenatchee Valley YMCA, $515,000
- Chelan Douglas Food Distribution Center, $1 million
- Lake Chelan EMS design, $191,000
- Chelan Municipal Airport extension, $5.7 million.
The Trades District is at the Pangborn Memorial Airport Business Park, said CEO Jim Kuntz of the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority. It will be “a series of smaller buildings (like pods) that the regional port got back when Giga Watt, who was doing cryptocurrency and Bitcoin, went bankrupt in 2018,” he said.
“So what the regional port has been looking at doing is to repurpose these buildings. There’s 25 of them. And the idea is to repurpose them into small business production space,” he said.
The space would be for small businesses and trades, he said.
“Maybe it’s a plumber, electrician, carpentry or, you know, those types of trades,” he said. “The district’s going to remodel the buildings and have it available for small businesses at a reasonably affordable price… So we’re trying to put some money together to do the remodel.
“The state grant of $3 million is a great start,” he continued. “The regional port board has committed $2.5 million, so that will allow us to remodel a whole host of these buildings.”
He also said the port authority has sent a grant application to the Economic Development Administration for $5 million.
“If we were able to get that one, we’d be able to take the entire Trades District, or the vast majority of those 25 buildings would be able to be remodeled, repurposed for small business production space … There’s a lot of momentum on this project thanks to Rep. Mike Steele.”
Preplanning underway includes setting up leasing guidelines and the process for prospective tenants to apply for space within the district once construction is complete.
The first year a business rents a 1,350-square-foot space, for instance, rent is $837.84 per month. The rent increases every year, and by year five of renting, is $1,447.17 per month.
He said the port did a study to figure out what the costs would be and whether the remodels would make sense, which came back with positive results.
“It’ll take a little bit of work,” he said.
He said the port was going to see how the EDA application goes before planning much more.
“I’m cautiously optimistic; we’ll know in the next 60 to 90 days on the grant and from there, plot a strategy forward. I would assume that we’ll do final architectural design and bid specs this year and then bid it out next year with the hope that we’re under construction a year from now.”
“We were initially thinking to do roughly 13 buildings, but if we get the EDA grant … We’re going to ... be able to get the vast majority of the buildings rehabilitated and redone.”
He said “the focus is just to help small businesses in the valley that are growing” or so “entrepreneurial businesses that want to start up have a place to go. Reasonably priced production space in the ... valley is kinda hard to find.
“(It’s) an area that they can call home,” he said.