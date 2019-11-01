WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Brew Pub in Pybus Public Market is for sale.
Owner Dan Bass is looking to sell the business and its assets in order to focus on his other business, Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, he said Friday. That brewery will continue to operate in its current location next to the Riverside 9 apartment complex.
The Wenatchee Valley Brew Pub has been a Pybus tenant for the last 4.5 years, according to a Friday Pybus press release.
Pybus hopes to have the next tenant for that space in place by April 1, Executive Director Leslie Freytag said Friday.