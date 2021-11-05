WENATCHEE — The national search firm Next Move Group has been hired to help find the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s next executive director.

Shiloh Burgess, who has  been at the post since 2013, announced in September that she had accepted a job with the Douglas County PUD as its government affairs manager. Her last day at the chamber is Tuesday.

Next Move Group is headquartered in Saint Louis and New Orleans, according to its website.

Chamber Board President Tod McLaughlin said the company’s experience working with small businesses and nonprofits will help with the task.

The chamber job pays $85,000 to $115,000, depending on experience, with a relocation reimbursement package, according to the job posting.

The new hire is required to live in the area within three months of being hired. That doesn’t rule out hiring a local.

“The next executive director will have a true understanding of the Wenatchee business community and will be focused on economic development as we transition into recovery,” Board President-Elect Cheri Kuhn said. “We really want someone who is focused on collaboration inside and outside the chamber.”

Applications are due by noon Nov. 19. For details go to thenextmovegroup.com/wenatchee.

Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?