WENATCHEE — The national search firm Next Move Group has been hired to help find the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s next executive director.
Shiloh Burgess, who has been at the post since 2013, announced in September that she had accepted a job with the Douglas County PUD as its government affairs manager. Her last day at the chamber is Tuesday.
Next Move Group is headquartered in Saint Louis and New Orleans, according to its website.
Chamber Board President Tod McLaughlin said the company’s experience working with small businesses and nonprofits will help with the task.
The chamber job pays $85,000 to $115,000, depending on experience, with a relocation reimbursement package, according to the job posting.
The new hire is required to live in the area within three months of being hired. That doesn’t rule out hiring a local.
“The next executive director will have a true understanding of the Wenatchee business community and will be focused on economic development as we transition into recovery,” Board President-Elect Cheri Kuhn said. “We really want someone who is focused on collaboration inside and outside the chamber.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
WATERVILLE — The installation of LocalTel wireless internet on top of a HighLine grain silo in Waterville required Martin Wachtel to venture to the top of the structure, perfect for a bird's perch, several times. The trek is accomplished through either climbing a ladder or pulling himself up…