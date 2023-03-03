Chamber banquet

 By Gabriel Garcia
World staff writer

WENATCHEE— The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet at the Wenatchee Convention Center on Thursday night highlighting members of the business community.

“What makes this event so special is that our job tonight is to celebrate this community,” said Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce director of operations, Chelsea Ewer, the banquet organizer.



