WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College students can expect to pay about $35 more a quarter after a 2.4% tuition increase for the 2022-23 school year.
The increase will affect full-time students, which is anyone taking 15 credits or more. The current tuition for a full-time student is $1,447.80 for Washington residents and $1,604 for non-state residents.
Tuition is set by the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges based on a formula established by the Office of Financial Management (OFM), according to WVC Vice President of Administrative Services Brett Riley.
The formula from the OFM states that tuition for undergraduates cannot increase more than the average percentage increase in median hourly wage for Washington in the last 14 years.
According to the state Legislature, the tuition increase applies to all state universities, regional universities, state colleges and institutions of higher education, which includes the community colleges and technical colleges.
Riley said students should expect tuition increases of 2% to 3% in the coming years.
