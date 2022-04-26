EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley received some national attention over the weekend from a CNN report about cryptocurrency mining’s hold here — noting that 25% of all power used in Douglas County is going to cryptocurrency mining.
The 3-minute “Project Planet” segment aired on CNN+ and CNN with host Nick Watt.
Among those interviewed were Malachi Salcido of Salcido Enterprises, which operates seven cryptocurrency mining facilities in Chelan and Douglas counties, including at the Pangborn Industrial Park, and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford.
Crawford's interview focused on the community’s perception of Bitcoin and other data-type businesses in the area.
“The experience was interesting since I’m by no means qualified to speak about that technology, and I told them that,” Crawford said in an email Friday. “They were still interested in the community perspective, though, and so I was just trying to convey what I’ve heard from the community.”
Douglas County PUD spokesperson Meaghan Vibbert said she had a short phone interview about “the impact of crypto to our utility” and sent CNN some video footage of the Wells Project, which generates the utility's power.
Vibbert confirmed that a quarter of the power load used in the county is for cryptocurrency mining, but not all of that is low-cost power generated by Wells Dam. Cryptocurrency miners and other high-capacity power users pay a rate designed to cover costs for additional power purchased on the open market, part of a policy adopted in 2020. The new wheeling rates — for power purchased from external sources and transmitted over PUD-owned infrastructure — were set in April 2021 and are now in effect.
The new policy and rates also apply to data centers. Microsoft is in the process of building a new data center facility on 170 acres of land north of Pangborn Memorial Airport. The first of three proposed structures, a 244,000-square-foot facility, is nearing completion, estimated to cost $409 million, according to the building permit application.
Chelan County PUD also has a separate rate for high-capacity power customers, which charges an open-market rate rather than cheaper PUD electricity. The new rate, which applies to just five existing crypto customers, had been set to go into effect in April, but was deferred to June after customers said the rates were larger than anticipated.
Salcido said in the CNN interview that 65% of his total costs for the cryptocurrency mining operation is from electricity.
In the segment, Watt notes Douglas County PUD has put a cap on adding more cryptocurrency operations, for now, which Vibbert also confirmed.
"Yes, we are not entertaining new crypto loads," she said in an email Monday.