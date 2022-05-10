Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

EAST WENATCHEE — A new cryptocurrency laboratory is opening at the Pangborn Business Park.

Marathon Digital Holdings signed a two-year lease agreement for 2,897 square feet at the site near Pangborn Memorial Airport, starting May 1, with the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority. 

“We're in the processes of opening a small laboratory in (East) Wenatchee to test several technologies related to bitcoin mining, including mining hardware, new immersive cooling techniques, battery storage, renewable power sources (solar, wind), etc.,” Charlie Schumacher, Marathon vice president of corporate communications, wrote in an email.

He said the site at 3306 Fifth Street S.E. “will not be a major bitcoin mining site.”

Download PDF 3300 5th St SE - Google Maps.pdf
This photo shows where Marathon Digital Holdings will be, at the Pangborn Business Park at 3306 Fifth Street S.E.

“It is a place for us to test technology related to our industry and our business,” he wrote. “As such, we expect staffing to be minimal at this time.”

He added the company chose the Wenatchee Valley “because it has an agreeable climate, a scientific labor pool, and friendly policies for research labs.”

The company joins North Central Educational Service District 171, which uses the site to put together science kits for several school districts, in a business park building. Central Washington Motorcycle Training is the building's other tenant, said Ron Cridlebaugh, port director of economic development.

The building sits on a 1.51 acres, one of 20 lots in the Pangborn Business Park. A Port of Douglas County multi-tenant building, Coca-Cola, plumbing fitters Accor Technology Inc. and bitcoiner StepChange Data Inc. are on four other lots.

Abandoned Giga Watt pods sit on another four lots. That cryptocurrency mining company went bankrupt in November 2018.

There are 11 empty lots and two of them can only be leased for aeronautical-related purposes, Cridlebaugh said.

Mining crypto

Las Vegas-based Marathon “is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies,” according to its website. It focuses “on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.”

marathon-hardin-data-center_05.jpg

This photo shows Marathon Digital Holding's data center at the Big Horn Data Hub in Hardin, Montana, which has a maximum power capacity of 105 megawatts.

Marathon’s data center at the Big Horn Data Hub in Hardin, Montana, has a maximum power capacity of 105 megawatts. It also has 2,060 advanced application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners, or computers designed to mine cryptocurrency, at its North Dakota facility.

marathon-hardin-data-center_02-1.jpg

This photo shows some of the equipment used by Marathon Digital Holdings at its data center at the Big Horn Data Hub in Hardin, Montana.

Making money

From January through March, the company’s revenue increased to $51.7 million, which was an increase of $42.6 million, or 465%, from the prior year quarter and a decrease of $8.6 million, or 14%, from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Marathon “increased bitcoin production 556% year-over-year and 15% from the prior quarter, producing a record 1,259 bitcoin," said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO, in a May release.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?