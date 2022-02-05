WENATCHEE — When Walt the Wolf, the Wenatchee Wild’s mascot, rides out on a four-wheeler to throw T-shirts into the crowd at Town Toyota Center, fans have little competition.
Since the state instituted vaccine requirements on large events in October, attendance at Wenatchee Wild games is down 40%, according to Bliss Littler, the team’s general manager.
So when grabbing popcorn and soda, fans can usually do so without a line. And when in their seats, fans can stretch out, unconcerned about bumping elbows or taking someone’s spot.
This may be an ideal fan experience, but Littler see’s it differently. Littler said while Gov. Jay Inslee likely doesn’t know of the existence of the Wild, it’s hard not to feel singled out.
“It certainly feels that way,” Littler said. “When I stand in our coaches office and I look out the front of the building and I look over to the right and I see Lowes, and I see they’re so dang busy that they have to use the TTC parking lot.”
Under state regulations in effect since Nov. 15, people at events with more than 1,000 ticketed or registered attendees must show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The Town Toyota Center seats 4,300 for hockey. Under a separate requirement, those over the age of five must wear masks indoors unless actively eating or drinking.
During Wednesday’s game, most wore masks while on the main concourse. But in the seating bowl few wore masks even when not eating or drinking.
Stacy Ecalvarger, a fan at Wednesday’s game, said enforcement has been lax at the arena.
“There’s no consistency,” she said.
In a typical season, she attends anywhere from 10 to 15 games. She’s gone to around seven this year but would have gone to more if there were no vaccine or mask requirements.
“I don’t want to have the protocols, that’s how I feel about that,” she said.
When asked for her vaccine card, Ecalvarger nearly missed out on the game. She was admitted after finding a copy on her phone. Ecalvarger said she wore a mask to enter the arena, but once inside she said masks were few and far between.
“We wear our mask to come in the door, but nobody wears them anywhere else,” Ecalvarger said.
Mark Miller, the arena’s general manager, on Friday pushed back on the notion of lenient enforcement.
“That’s entirely not true, you have to have a mask to get into the arena. And then when you are in the arena, you have to mask on unless you are eating or drinking,” Miller said. “Now, do we have enough security staff to follow people around a 150,000 square foot space? Probably not.”
Additionally, Miller said any fan or employee entering the arena for a Wenatchee Wild game must show either their vaccine card or negative COVID-19 test.
Ecalvarger is not alone in her frustration with protocols. Miller said the mandate “essentially takes away 50% of our potential audience.”
Littler attributes the attendance drop to the vaccine or negative test requirement.
“100%. Not 99%, 100%,” Littler said. “It’s the most unfair thing that there is. Who else is affected by this besides the Wenatchee Wild?”
The issue isn’t with the vaccine, Littler said. Players, coaches and the 14 team employees are fully vaccinated. The British Columbia Hockey League, the Wild’s league, mandates vaccines for coaches and athletes.
“I want to make it clear that we are not anti-vax,” he said. “It’s that having to show the card that people are frustrated by.”
Fans who typically purchase tickets have so far shied away, Littler said.
“That is the general opinion that we get from everybody that’s dropped their tickets. ‘We’re just tired of being told what to do,’” Littler said. “And it’s frustrating.”
Attendance numbers from recent games show the drop.
The team played in front of an announced crowd of 1,145 Wednesday. On Jan. 22, 750 attended the Wild’s home game. On Nov. 11 and 12, the Wild’s only home games this season before the protocol took effect, the announced attendances were 1,927 and 2,667.
The Wild drew 2,700 for the team’s annual Guns N’ Hoses charity game Saturday, which raises money for first responders and various local charities. Littler said the event would sell out in a typical year.
These figures represent the number of tickets sold or comped, Littler said, not fans through the turnstile.
“Right now, the people who come are die-hards,” Littler said. “People show them, but they don’t want to do it. But they do it to get in.”
For the time being, Miller said the arena is not booking events besides Wild games, though he is anxious to soon book more. When will that come? “I would send that question to Olympia, Washington,” Miller said.
“Once we have the ability to 100% of the public, that would be a wonderful thing.”