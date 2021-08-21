featured Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival postponed World staff 49 min ago 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.75/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival has been postponed because of an increase in COVID-19 activity in Chelan and Douglas counties.The annual festival is sponsored by The Wenatchee World and was to take place Aug. 28 at Town Toyota Center. World Publisher Sean Flaherty announced the postponement Saturday evening.Flaherty said he hopes to stage the festival later this year. Details on ticket refunds or exchanges will be announced next week, he said.Town Toyota Center and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center partner with The World to put on the festival. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sean Flaherty The Wenatchee Wine Festival Food Festival Read More Business Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival postponed 49 min ago Business Food delivery business expands, focuses on customer service 20 hrs ago Business People, places 20 hrs ago Local News Rocky Reach Dam's Discovery Center set to reopen Wednesday after $7.7 million remodel project +5 Aug 20, 2021 Business New nonprofit status reframes art gallery's finances Aug 20, 2021 News GM workers' historic vote in Mexico tests new trade deal Aug 17, 2021 Business Alaska Airlines orders a dozen more 737 MAXs from Boeing Aug 16, 2021 Business Report highlights Amazon's economic impact to the region Aug 14, 2021 Business Vin du Lac Winery’s new label supports affordable housing +2 Aug 14, 2021 Business People, places +6 Aug 14, 2021 Wenatchee Valley Business World Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington. topical Introducing the '30 Under 35' Class of 2021 By Nevonne McDanielsBusiness World staff writer Aug 1, 2021 The skilled, talented and hardworking people selected as part of the Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 already are making substantive changes in the community.