WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival has been postponed because of an increase in COVID-19 activity in Chelan and Douglas counties.

The annual festival is sponsored by The Wenatchee World and was to take place Aug. 28 at Town Toyota Center. World Publisher Sean Flaherty announced the postponement Saturday evening.

Flaherty said he hopes to stage the festival later this year. Details on ticket refunds or exchanges will be announced next week, he said.

Town Toyota Center and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center partner with The World to put on the festival.

