Graybeal Signs' Monty Graybeal, left, watches as Kenny Pearson preps the Chase Bank sign to be lowered Wednesday. The banks' downtown location at 30 S. Mission St., has permanently closed. Employees and customers were transferred to the East Wenatchee location, which remains open, at 444 Valley Mall Parkway.
WENATCHEE — The JPMorgan Chase Bank branch at 30 S. Mission St. in downtown Wenatchee permanently closed earlier this week.
The branch temporarily shut its doors in April of this year. Customers were notified in a letter on Sept. 9 that the closure would be permanent. Customer accounts were transferred to the East Wenatchee location, which is approximately 2.4 miles away.
Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot, a Chase spokesperson, said the five employees at the branch also transferred to the East Wenatchee location.
Donahoe-Wilmot said the bank is consolidating branches where another branch is nearby, or if traffic is low at the location.
“We continue to serve customers in all market sectors; however, like any good retailer, we constantly evaluate our branch network to ensure we are in the right sites as our customers’ locations and needs change,” Donahoe-Wilmot said. “It allows us to provide a strong, successful branch that can serve the community for the long-term. When we consolidate a branch, all accounts remain with Chase so our customers may keep using their existing checks, ATM/debit cards and credit cards.”
Crews took the signs off of the building late Thursday morning. Donahoe-Wilmot said Chase will eventually put the building on the market for sale. The ATM at the location will remain open, Donahoe-Wilmot said.
The East Wenatchee branch is located at 444 Valley Mall Parkway. Chase also has branch in Chelan.
JPMorgan Chase Bank purchased all Washington Mutual banking operations in 2008 in a transaction facilitated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Chase purchased the Wenatchee branch's 12,000-square-foot bank building, constructed in 1926, and its .48-acre lot in 2009 for $948,669, according to county records. The property is currently appraised in county records for $1.79 million.
