WENATCHEE — Confluence Health announced Monday they would pause most of their non-clinical staff hiring in an effort to reduce overhead expenses.

The cost of labor at Confluence Health, the largest health care system in North Central Washington, accounts for 65% of their operating expenses.

Wellness check | Hospitals face familiar pressures: High demand, rising costs, staff shortages
Dr. Andrew Jones (copy)

Dr. Andrew Jones

CEO, Confluence Health
Confluence Health scaling back units in effort to cut expenses


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?