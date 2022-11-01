WENATCHEE — Confluence Health announced Monday they would pause most of their non-clinical staff hiring in an effort to reduce overhead expenses.
The cost of labor at Confluence Health, the largest health care system in North Central Washington, accounts for 65% of their operating expenses.
"As the number of patients we see has remained flat, we need to reduce our overhead expenses and ensure staffing reflects the demand," said Adam MacDonald, Confluence Health spokesperson in an email.
And in the third quarter of this year, Confluence Health lost $13 million, according to a Confluence Health news release. Confluence will make hires on a case-by-case basis for non-clinical positions in clerical work, leadership and facility maintenance.
Confluence Health a week ago announced in November that it will close one of its progressive care units at Central Washington Hospital.
Confluence Health attributes the $13 million loss to a "lack of adequate compensation for care from Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement, the rising cost of travelers (traveling nurses), and the end of COVID-related relief funding," according to the news release.
There are no plans to lay off any current staff or providers, and Confluence Health said it is still actively recruiting clinical positions like nurses, medical assistants and nursing assistants.
"These aren’t easy decisions but are important to make sure that we get back to budget so that we can continue to provide quality care for our communities for the long haul," said Dr. Andrew Jones, Confluence Health CEO, in the news release.
At the state level, the health care industry has lost about $1.7 billion in the first half of 2022.
