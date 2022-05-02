Purchase Access

Mario Cruz cleans the inside of a food truck on loan from his brother.

WENATCHEE — His food truck destroyed by fire, Mario Cruz is pressing forward.

“The plan is to continue on with the business,” Cruz said Tuesday. “Sometimes you trip and you got to get up.”

El Tapatio Ferry St., a popular food truck at the corner of Ferry and Crescents streets, caught fire around 7 a.m. Monday.

“It’s a total loss,” Cruz said. “What I’ve seen inside, everything’s gone.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials last told Cruz there was an electrical short. No one was at the truck when the fire began and an employee at the truck earlier in the morning didn’t use the oven during food preparations.

“I’ve been here for 18 years in that wagon and never had a problem,” Cruz said, “but you never know when you’re going to have one.”

El Tapatio Ferry St. caught fire about 7 a.m. Monday in south Wenatchee.

Cruz’s brother, Angel Cruz, owns Taqueria El Tapatio at the corner of Mission and Spokane streets and has lent a food van to Cruz.

Angel Cruz’s business also suffered an unexpected setback in October when a pickup crashed into a building he was renovating to become an office space next to Taqueria El Tapatio.

With help from his brother, Cruz is serving about 80% of his menu.

“If we just leave everything all down we're going to lose everything we worked for,” Cruz said. “That's why we're trying to get us up again and start running.”

Cruz has received messages of encouragement from friends and customers.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming and supporting me in this crisis,” Cruz said. “You never know when you need people.”

He added, “We’re trying to do our best to continue.”



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

