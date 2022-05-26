WENATCHEE — Thinking of cruising around town on one of the 100 or so Bird motorized electric scooters?
There are rules for that little joyride.
After reserving a scooter through the Apple or Google app, “Bird — Ride Electric” riders can locate and pick them up, according to Anna Carr, Wenatchee Public Works Department administrative assistant.
Riders can park wherever, Carr said, but “Bird teaches riders to park nicely: at a bike rack when possible” and not blocking sidewalks.
At the end of a scoot, riders must take a photo of the parked scooter as proof they parked correctly, she added.
Other requirements are:
Riders must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license.
Scooters are not allowed on city sidewalks.
The speed limit is 15 mph.
Helmets must be worn.
Do not block the right-of-way, sidewalks, ADA ramps or driveways.
Bird’s app suggests bringing a helmet, tells the rider how to start and stop, where to ride, and how to park.
“It is required when you first sign up on the app to provide a photograph/scan of your license to show you are 18 years or older,” Carr wrote in an email. “The app has been actively rejecting riders in Wenatchee who are underage. If there are any sightings of underage riders, that is most likely the result of other’s sharing their IDs with these riders to unlock the scooter.”
Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said his department has received complaints about scooter violations, like sidewalk riding or parents letting their children ride. However, he said the WPD’s call volume prevents it from enforcing scooter rules. He said the department hasn’t issued any $143 fines — the punishment for scooter lawbreakers — but it would, besides educating people.
“The short word from the police department is: do not ride on them on the sidewalk,” he said. “You are going to be liable. … You are going to be fined.”
He also said the court likely would decide whether scooters were considered a motor vehicle because city code wasn’t clear about it. If they were deemed a vehicle, then riders with suspended licenses could be jailed.
“This piece of ordinance is kind of messy,” he said. “This is one of those cases where we have a really great definition of what a motorized scooter is, but is that a motor vehicle?”
