WENATCHEE — Downtown Wenatchee’s First Friday lineup has something for everyone — including a childcare service for parents looking to venture out without the little ones.
The Wenatchee Downtown Association is partnering with Teams Learning Center, 317 First St., Wenatchee, to provide childcare for children up to age 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The cost is $20 per child, which includes a pizza party. The service is only for the Wenatchee location. For registration information, go to wwrld.us/3HkpFwM.
As for the arts, entertainment and shopping opportunities for this month's First Friday, here are some of the options:
Chris Ward performs at Lemolo Cafe and Deli
“Lead Pencil Studio: Shadow Aperture” opens at the MAC Gallery on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. The opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m., with an artists’ talk at 4 p.m. in the MAC Grove Recital Hall.
Phyllis Emmert illustrations are featured from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Two Rivers Art Gallery, along with live music, local wine and more.
“Anamnesis,” an exhibit by Scott and Robin Mayberry, is open from 4 to 9 p.m. at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery
Pybus Public Market celebrates the grand opening of Art Alley, honoring Robert Wilson, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Mystic North and CG Dahlin, with Tarot by Connor, are featured at Ye Olde Bookshoppe from 5 to 8 p.m.
See the rest of the lineup, including wine tastings and retail offerings, at wwrld.us/3HkpFwM.
