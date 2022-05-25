WENATCHEE — Plans for an $11 million sports and restaurant project are falling through for a former fruit storage building downtown.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority now has to determine what to do with 38,346 square feet of buildings along Columbia Street, between Palouse Street, Orondo Avenue and the BNSF Railroad, should a deadline not be met.
SoCo Crossing likely won’t be able to meet its financial requirements or obtain building permits by the June 1 deadline, port CEO Jim Kuntz said Tuesday. That has to happen before the sale takes place between the developer and the port.
Eider Construction and Forte Architects were planning to remodel three of the former Lineage Logistics buildings into The Lobby Bar & Restaurant, the Rooftop Bar & Lounge, the Donut, a kids’ Adventure Zone and more.
The port extended the deadline three times, from Aug. 1, 2021, to March 1, and again to June 1.
"We’re going to go out and start marketing the facility, put it back up in the market," Kuntz said at the port’s Tuesday meeting.
The three buildings in SoCo’s plans were part of a $4.5 million purchase in 2019 of 11 buildings totaling about 128,000 square feet on 1.5 acres. The three buildings also were the first to be put up for sale in May 2020, with an asking price of $2.1 million. Interested developers were invited to submit proposals that included a vision for the property, number of jobs created and examples of past adaptive reuse projects completed.
SoCo (formerly S.P.O.R.T. Wenatchee) was chosen. Partners for that initially included SPORT Gymnastics co-owners Taryn Harris and her mother Sue Harris, developer Flint Hartwig and Wenatchee AppleSox owner Jose Oglesby.
"Although I still believe in the vision, it became clear last summer that the critical mass of investors needed to move the project forward wasn’t going to materialize," Oglesby wrote in an email. "Coupled with the evaporation of significant wealth in the markets over the past year and the long time to see returns on investments, participation in the project was not feasible. I did not lose any money on the project. I remain interested in developing a batting cage in Wenatchee, but I don’t have any current active projects."
Harwig said Oglesby invested in the project. He also said he spent $700,000 on applications and design and the money likely would be lost because the project changed.
He started planning a couple of weeks ago to eliminate the rooftop bar and several activities, he said, and build it from the firm's own investments in one phase rather than three. That dropped the construction cost from $22 million to $11 million, he said.
"The project needs to be scaled back because I've approached all the big names you could think of that have a lot of money," Hartwig said Tuesday. "(They) said that they literally have no interest in a family fun center. Not one of them would even call me back; and it's just just interesting because you know, everybody has this big community talk like they're all about it, but then when it comes time to put up, they just don't."
Hartwig wanted people to tell the port they supported the center. He said he was "disappointed" in the port because it didn't allow him to buy the property without contingencies, but would approach it again with the scaled-back project.
"If we can get the community riled up (about the project), it would be helpful," he said. "There's not enough for kids to do."
In November, Stu Freed, who signed on as a consultant, said the first phase of the project was expected to be completed in 2023, with the second and third phases following within two years.