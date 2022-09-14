Purchase Access

LONGVIEW — In a city built on the backs of lumber employees, unionized Weyerhaeuser woodworkers are striking for the first time in 36 years, saying Longview’s once family-focused company is now more concerned about money.

The city formed in the early 1920s around Long-Bell Lumber Company mills. But it is the Weyerhaeuser family that local workers today still talk fondly about, including George Weyerhaeuser Sr., the late fourth-generation heir of the timber company who worked in the field before taking the reins.