Ice coats cherry blossoms April 15 in Wenatchee Heights where orchardists irrigated trees to help limit damage from a late spring snowstorm. Orchardists anticipated impacts because of the unseasonal spring weather at the time, which later proved accurate, with a reduced harvest overall, though impacts varied with each orchard.

ROYAL CITY — There are short and long crops in the tree fruit business, good and bad years, and then there are those years, those harvests, the ones few growers — if any — remember fondly. The 2022 Pacific Northwest cherry harvest may be one of those.

“What cherry harvest?” said Luke Tonnemaker of Tonnemaker Hill Farm, near Royal City.