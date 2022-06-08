Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) or Fire Safety Outage Management (FSOM) is a proactive power outage designed to prevent wildfire ignitions from utility infrastructure during very high winds and dry conditions.

Chelan County PUD hasn’t used the tool yet, and says it is a last resort. Its website is updated with expected outages at www.chelanpud.org/FSOM.

If the PUD plans to shut off power, it has steps for warning customers starting about 48 hours in advance, according to its website.

Those include sending alerts “as early and often as possible through email, social media, local news outlets, partner agencies,” and on its outage map website, bit.ly/PUDoutage. It also could provide regular updates during the outage, including when power might be restored.

“After high winds have subsided, power will remain off to allow PUD crews to safely inspect powerlines for wind-blown debris, fallen trees, and other hazards,” the website stated. “It may take up to 24 hours to ensure that all powerlines are safe to re-energize.”

Power gets restored when crews give an all-clear.

The PUD provides some tips for before, during and after a power outage. Those include:

  • Providing the PUD with updated contact information.
  • Signing up for AlertSense notifications (

public.alertsense.com/SignUp), email updates (bit.ly/outageupdates), and the Electrical Medical Needs Registry (bit.ly/electricalmedical

  • ).
  • Joining Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue’s Vulnerable Persons Registry,

www.lwfr.org/vulnerable-persons-registry

  • .
  • Stocking up on water, car gas, shelf-stable food, cash, ice for coolers, medications and other items for at least three days.
  • Charging mobile devices and portable chargers.
  • Learning how to manually open the garage door.
  • Keeping the refrigerator/freezer closed.
  • Turning off all appliances and hot water heater circuit breaker.
  • Leaving on one light.
  • Unplugging sensitive electronics.
  • Waiting 10 minutes after power is restored before turning electric items on to prevent another outage.
  • Avoiding dumping liquids down drains, taking short showers, flushing toilets rarely (wastewater customers) to prevent a possible wastewater overflow.
  • For more information, visit

www.chelanpud.org/FSOM

  • .


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

