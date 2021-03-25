This is the first of two articles on Microsoft’s data center project. Read the second here.
EAST WENATCHEE — Microsoft has spent $19.3 million to purchase 170 acres of undeveloped land north of Pangborn Memorial Airport.
But that’s just the beginning of what could be an investment of more than $1 billion over the next five years to construct a multi-phase data center campus. If completed as proposed, that would make it by far the most valuable property in Douglas County.
Microsoft has begun leveling its construction site at the end of Urban Industrial Way and has applied to the county for a building permit for the first of three proposed structures. The building will be more than 244,000 square feet and is valued by the company at $409 million, according to the building permit application.
Building permits for the next two buildings have not been filed, but architectural renderings show them to be roughly the same size as the first. A company spokeswoman said the company couldn’t comment on the project for this report.
The first building alone would be worth twice as much as Douglas County’s second-most-valuable property: the Sabey Corporation’s data center down the street, according to assessor records.
Microsoft’s sprawling data center campus in Quincy is valued at $1.8 billion, according to Grant County Assessor records.
Now the area’s utilities are preparing to serve the East Wenatchee project by building out water and power infrastructure — though Microsoft is expected to cover most of those costs as well.
The company has agreed to pay for a substation, transmission line and other improvements to support its vast power needs. That project is expected to cost $24.9 million and should be completed by May 2022, Douglas County PUD spokeswoman Meaghan Vibbert said.
The PUD has not signed a power contract with Microsoft yet and didn’t provide an estimate of how much power the company has requested, but the substation will have the capacity to provide up to 180 MW, General Manager Gary Ivory said.
The East Wenatchee Water District is using the project as an opportunity to make much-needed upgrades to its water infrastructure in the Pangborn industrial area.
It successfully applied for financial assistance from the state Department of Commerce’s Community Economic Revitalization Board, or CERB, to build a pump station and reservoir.
CERB awarded the district a $2.25 million low-interest loan and $750,000 grant for the project. Microsoft will be kicking in $12.5 million toward the construction, District Manager Vince Johnston said.
The improvements will provide extra redundancy to the water supply system and ensure there’s enough flow to support firefighting efforts for the commercial structures, if it’s ever needed. The 2 million-gallon reservoir will also allow for future growth in the area, Johnston said.
While the CERB financial support was announced last week, the water district has been planning for the project for months. It was first approached by a subcontractor scoping out the needs for a large industrial project — only later did the water district find out Microsoft was the developer, Johnston said.
“It ends up being Microsoft and they said, ‘we’re interested in moving out to the area. What’s it going to take?’” he said.
Microsoft’s new home is an industrial area that has grown quickly over the years and now has a range of commercial businesses, including two existing data centers and a few cryptocurrency miners.
“As the area grew, I don’t think any of us had the idea that it was going to turn into what it turned into now. … It’s turned into a lot bigger concept than originally probably anticipated,” Johnston said. “And water use out there increased as well. So the system was at the limits of what we could provide for growth.”
Improving the infrastructure in that area, for both industrial and residential customers, has been a vision of the water district for many years, Johnston said.
“It just worked out really, really well. I don’t know if it was luck or timing, whatever you want to call it,” he said.
The water district will have to repay the loan portion of the CERB assistance, but the program’s grant and the contribution from Microsoft mean that the water district’s expense for the project is all but eliminated.