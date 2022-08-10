Purchase Access

BELLINGHAM — Fans of the popular summer pastime of inner-tubing in Whatcom County got a reprieve Tuesday night, Aug. 9, as the County Council sank a measure that would have banned the practice on the south fork of the Nooksack River.

A proposal for a temporary ban on inner-tubing and other flotation devices on the south fork of the Nooksack River failed 4-3, with councilmembers Ben Elenbaas, Tyler Bird, Carol Frazey and Kathy Kershner dissenting and councilmembers Barry Buchanan, Todd Donovan and Kaylee Galloway in favor of the measure.



