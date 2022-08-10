Captain Nate Wallick, of Peoria Carp Hunters, out on the Illinois River hunting the invasive species of fish, Asian carp

A caught carp is seen on a boat during a hunt for Asian carp with bow and arrow on the Illinois River near Lacon, Illinois, Sept. 14, 2019. 

 Reuters/Nick Pfosi

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is rebranding an invasive carp in the hopes of encouraging people to eat it — and solving a decades-old issue that has been threatening the ecosystem of the U.S. state's waterways.

"We've launched a new name, 'copi', to help people consume this delicious fish and help us do our work in keeping them out of the waterways," said Kevin Irons, assistant chief of fisheries for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR).