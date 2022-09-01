Here’s what’s been happening at some local financial institutions doing business in the Wenatchee market.
Credit Unions
Self-Help Federal Credit Union (formerly Lower Valley Federal Credit Union and Wenatchee Valley Federal Credit Union): The former Wenatchee Valley Federal Credit Union at 478 2nd St. S.E, East Wenatchee, became part of the Self-Help Federal Credit Union in January 2021, which followed a 2018 merger with Sunnyside-based Lower Valley Credit Union.
Self-Help has 19 branches in California, 10 branches in Illinois, six branches in Washington (including the East Wenatchee branch), and two branches in Wisconsin, more than $1.7 billion in assets, and serves more than 94,000 members.
According to a press release, it is one of the fastest-growing, low-income designated credit unions in the country and part of the national Self-Help family of nonprofit organizations whose collective mission is to create and protect ownership and economic opportunity for all.
Jenny Shields, Self-Help’s director of public and media relations, said in an email in mid-August that the East Wenatchee branch and other former Lower Valley Credit Union locations will get upgraded ATMs in the near future.
Numerica Credit Union: Spokane Valley-based Numerica Credit Union, which has branches in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, has added a number of new opportunities for its members in Chelan and Douglas counties, said Carla Cicero, president and CEO.
“Since the pandemic, we have formed six new departments that prioritize growth in areas like retail, financial services, home loans and underwriting,” she said.
Numerica’s Wenatchee branch moved into a new, larger location at 812 N. Wenatchee Ave., right before the pandemic hit, a move that joined its contact center and business team members together in the same building.
Olga Camarena has been promoted to branch manager at Numerica’s East Wenatchee branch, 477 Grant Road.
The credit union also has made it a priority to expand its bilingual contact center, Cicero said. “We have jumped from eight to 24 team members who speak English and Spanish to assist our members,” she said.
Banks
Cashmere Valley Bank: Cashmere Valley Bank recently replaced all of its automated teller machines, moving from NCR to Diebold brands.
“This was to fight fraud as the Diebold machines are far superior to other brands when fighting against skimmers,” said CVB President and CEO Greg Oakes.
The bank also is expanding its footprint, starting construction on a new branch in Union Gap.
JPMorgan Chase Bank: The JPMorgan Chase Bank branch at 30 S. Mission St. in downtown Wenatchee permanently closed in December 2021. Customer accounts were transferred to the East Wenatchee location, 444 Valley Mall Parkway. Chase also has a branch in Chelan.
The East Wenatchee branch has been remodeled and the Chelan branch has been "refreshed," said Desmond Nwoke, executive director, market director for the bank’s Central Washington area.
“The new design after the refresh features new seating areas and upgraded technology for employees,” Nwoke said. “The employees were very excited of the new technology because the bankers and tellers won't be tethered to stationary workspaces and instead have more flexibility to move around the branch, which also means the banker and customer can spend more time getting to know each other and we can better serve their needs.”
The East Wenatchee location currently has nine employees and Chelan location has six employees.
The bank plans to grow its financial health workshops, to help customers learn how to save, budget and invest. And some new tools and digital products are in the works, like Chase Autosave and Chase First Banking, a new account for kids.
WaFd Bank: Washington Federal, now known as WaFd Bank, has branches in Leavenworth and Wenatchee. It converted from a National Banking Association member to a state-chartered bank in February. The change means it is now regulated by the state Department of Financial Institutions rather than the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
“We are pleased to move forward as a commercial bank chartered here in the state of Washington, giving us the benefit of having our primary regulator nearby," WaFd Bank CEO Brent Beardall said in a press release. “We believe that a local regulator with a direct understanding of many of our communities will be a pro-active partner in supporting the economic vitality of those communities. Our history has taught us that a bank can and should be a force for good in its communities and deliver a reasonable return for its shareholders.”
Peoples Bank: Peoples Bank announced May 19 it will return to East Wenatchee early next year. The Bellingham-based bank purchased the former Wells Fargo building at 337 Valley Mall Parkway for $1.5 million on April 15, with plans to open a full-service branch, offering personal and business banking, real estate and commercial loan centers, safe deposit boxes and a drive-thru teller.
Wenatchee Retail Branch Manager April Emry will oversee both locations as vice president and district branch manager. The Wenatchee branch is at 901 N. Mission St.
Michael Machado, Peoples Bank's senior vice president and commercial market leader, said the bank also is updating all of its ATMs with better deposit-taking capabilities.
“We have also enhanced our online platforms, allowing customers to easily open accounts or apply for loans from anywhere,” he said.
U.S. Bank: U.S. Bank, which operates both a retail branch and commercial office in Wenatchee, is looking to introduce new digital experiences for its customers.
“We’ve been heavily focused on enhancing the digital experience to make it easier for customers to bank when, where and how they want,” said Chris Befumo, Washington branch banking market leader. “Our co-browse with video feature, which gives customers the ability to share their screen with a banker so they can view and navigate online and mobile banking together, is a first in the industry. We also offer virtual appointments to reach customers beyond the bank walls.”