LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth resident Susie B. Jensen, owner of Ellensburg-based Wheel Line Cider, will share her cider company’s ag-tourism survival story with a national audience Thursday in a segment on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Jensen, 71, a retired art teacher who has lived in Leavenworth for the past 23 years, said the camera crew arrived Sunday afternoon on their 300-acre hay farm in Ellensburg that now has 1,700 apple trees, planted in stages during the past 13 years, a 4-year-old cider-making operation and an Airstream trailer that anchors her seasonal outdoor tasting room.
She sells her cider at a booth at Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market and at the Saturday markets in Ellensburg and Yakima, and is working on finding international customers and other retail outlets.
“I don’t know if I’ll be on for 2 minutes or 2 seconds,” she said of the television segment. “We’re pretty proud and excited.”
The interview, she said, focused on how she pivoted her ag-tourism business model to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, with help from the state Department of Agriculture and the Small Business Administration.
“Instead of completely shutting down, we pivoted our whole process, which helped us stay around,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful journey.”
Jensen also was named the 2020 SBA Seattle District Rural Business of the Year. The district covers Washington and northern Idaho.
That award is what led to the interview. The SBA adviser provided the producers with her name, she said.
She credits outreach from the SBA and the state Department of Agriculture with helping her find new outlets, including expanding the ag-tourism side of her business and helping develop export customers, which is still a work in progress. She has attended "virtual" mission trips to meet potential customers in Taiwan, Japan, Mexico and Korea.
She hopes that her appearance on “Good Morning America” will help bolster the state’s reputation for apples — and apple cider.
The show airs from 7 to 9 a.m.