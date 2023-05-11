BIZ-BANKOFAMERICA-LUXEMBOURG-DMT

Bank of America, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is opening a wholesale investment branch in Luxembourg. 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America is expanding in Europe and coming to one of the world’s smallest but wealthiest countries — Luxembourg.

The bank has opened a branch in the capital city of the same name, Luxembourg, Bank of America said Wednesday in a news release. The landlocked country is surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany.



