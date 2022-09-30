US-NEWS-COLO-WILDFIRES-FORESTS-1-DP
Cut trees line a hiking trail at Flying J Ranch Park on Sept. 20 in Conifer, Colorado. The Flying J Ranch Park was part of a forest restoration and wildfire mitigation project in 2020. 

DENVER — Lodgepole pines grow thick in mountain foothill forests west of Denver. Government-backed loggers cut down thousands. This left a hole across several acres of the popular Flying J Ranch Park that, close up, looks to visitors more like mowing than thinning.

“It is devastating, really sad,” said Sandra Griffith, 49, a Conifer resident who runs on park trails and, after the cutting, noticed a surge of chipmunks at her nearby home.

A lone tree stands in an area where fire mitigation projects have taken place at Flying J Ranch Park.
Danny Showers, with Colorado Forestry and Fire Mitigation, uses a self-loading log trailer with grapples to pick up large logs taken down during a fire mitigation and fuel management program at Meyer Ranch Park on Sept. 20, in Morisson, Colorado.
A pine squirrel walks along a dead limb of a tree on the ground at Flying J Ranch Park, in Conifer, Colorado.
A hiker makes her way along the Shadow Pine Loop trail at Flying J Ranch Park.