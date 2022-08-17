Will federal climate legislation help reopen a WA aluminum plant?

Alcoa closed its Intalco aluminum smelter near Ferndale in 2020.

 Washington Department of Ecology

SEATTLE — The federal health care and climate legislation signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden includes tax credits and grant money that would help subsidize the cost of low-carbon aluminum produced in the United States.

But the reopening of the Intalco Works aluminum smelter in Ferndale, Whatcom County — sought by a coalition of unions, environmentalists and Washington politicians pitching design changes to reduce carbon emissions — remains uncertain.



