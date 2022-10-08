Wine grape harvest a bit later than usual; growers are optimistic

Wine grapes are ready for harvesting in a vineyard near Moses Lake. Growers say they like what they are seeing as the 2022 harvest continues.

 Columbia Basin Herald

QUINCY — Wine grape growers are optimistic the 2022 harvest is going to be a good year.

Vicky Scharlau, executive director of the Washington Winegrowers Association, said last month that harvest is roughly two weeks later than normal.