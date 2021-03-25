This is the second of two articles on Microsoft’s data center project. Read the first here.
EAST WENATCHEE — A group of public officials is pushing for an in-person, public meeting with the Douglas County PUD Commission to discuss the adverse effects its proposed power rates could have on the county’s growth.
It stems from a policy the PUD commission passed last year that said any large new power users in the county would have to get their power from the wholesale market, rather than the PUD-owned Wells Dam.
The power would be purchased from external sources, brought in across the PUD’s transmission lines and delivered to the user’s facility in Douglas County.
The cost structure of that service, called a power delivery rate, is what the PUD is currently evaluating.
It’s a multi-part structure with several fixed and variable elements, but the net rate would be between $0.045 and $0.047 per kilowatt hour, including the energy cost. The rate will also incrementally increase every year due to the inflating costs of services needed to manage the network, General Manager Gary Ivory said.
That rate spectrum is a little under the average industrial rate charged by PUDs in Washington, according to a 2019 report provided by the PUD. And the average residential customer in Douglas County is paying around $0.03 per kilowatt hour.
The utility believes the rate structure is a fair deal for both the utility and the large power users that would be subject to it, Ivory said. There are few current projects looking for service under the policy, but one of the first will be Microsoft’s proposed data center on Urban Industrial Way near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
“We want power to be low cost, we want to encourage businesses to develop here. We want to do that for generations to come,” he said. “Working through this rate-making process has made us realize that we don’t want to have our local customers subsidizing large data center customers coming to town — and they’ve made it clear that they don’t want to put burdens on the utility. They want to pay for their infrastructure and they want to be good partners in the community.”
But the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and other local officials believe the rates are too high and will make it difficult to attract new businesses to the county, which has long been known as a destination for cheap power, port CEO Jim Kuntz said.
“What we’ve come to find out is their proposed charges for transmission and distribution are not reasonable at all and basically have the effect of ‘data centers, you’re not welcomed in Douglas County. Do not come.’ That’s basically the policy,” he said.
Douglas County commissioners have also sent a letter to the PUD outlining concerns about the proposal.
“We are willing to engage in these conversations and hope that a revised power delivery rate could be developed that meets some of your objectives, yet is balanced to enable Douglas County to remain economically competitive when seeking new private sector investments,” part of the letter read.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford and Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shiloh Burgess joined representatives from the county commission and the port in signing a letter that the port plans to send to the PUD Thursday calling for a meeting to discuss the proposal, Kuntz said.
“We ask that a joint meeting be held before any final actions are taken. The PUD, in establishing these rates, is also by default establishing economic development policy for the entire County,” part of the letter read.
“So this is a coalition of entities that simply do not understand the rate-making policy of the Douglas County PUD,” Kuntz said.
The PUD has also received a letter with concerns from Microsoft.
The letter, signed by Microsoft Government Affairs Director Irene Plenefisch, said the company is excited to open a data center in Douglas County and wants to maintain “a mutually positive relationship for years to come. Our commitment to the region is long term.”
But the company believes the risk for the PUD for simply providing power transmission service, also called transmission wheeling, is not great enough to justify the rates, according to the letter.
“With all these factors in mind, we believe that the current proposed transmission wheeling rates are excessive and do not properly represent either the modest costs or the minimal risks the utility will incur due to our data center load,” read part of the letter, which was obtained by The Wenatchee World.
Microsoft said it believes an agreement can be reached that will be “fair and reasonable to both sides.”
In a response letter to Microsoft, Ivory said the PUD has worked with an accounting firm to study the utility’s costs and develop an appropriate rate structure.
The company is investing around $24.9 million to build a substation and other infrastructure to directly support its power needs, but the PUD has a lot of other staff and infrastructure that support the transmission network, Ivory said in an interview.
“Our costs are what they are. We’re not trying to inflate these or make these too expensive for Microsoft,” he said. “Our costs are what they are and not everybody is going to appreciate the cost of a public utility. It takes a lot to run and operate our organization.”
This collision of economic development interests and power rates is not new to North Central Washington. And it’s been a major point of contention for Douglas County dating back to spring 2019, when the PUD enacted a moratorium on new data centers and cryptocurrency miners to study its industrial rate policies.
That fall the utility proposed a power rate structure for existing customers in those categories who continue to get their power from Wells Dam. The policy was eventually passed in early 2020 and those customers are now a year into five years’ worth of compounding rate increases.
That policy change was motivated by several factors, including helping to finance a major repair project at Wells Dam, the PUD said at the time. It also wanted to limit the increasing share of Wells Dam power that was going to data centers and cryptocurrency miners.
But the plan for new large power users coming to the county wasn’t addressed until this power delivery rate policy was introduced in January. Two rate hearings were held in February and March to collect public feedback. The commission will next meet on April 12 to discuss the rates.
In addition to the local government agencies, several current customers including the Sabey Corporation and some cryptocurrency miners have provided feedback, Ivory said.
The utility hasn’t made a concentrated effort to seek input from residential customers, spokeswoman Meaghan Vibbert said.
“We haven’t gone out and tried to get input though from the majority of the customer base at this point because it’s not impacting them,” she said.
One of the port’s arguments is that the policy will affect county residents through their property tax bill.
When a large, expensive property is added to a taxing district, levy rates for other taxpayers is lowered.
“There’s no question that if Microsoft were to fully build out, property taxes would go down for residents in Douglas County,” Kuntz said. “So, one of the arguments that we’re making to the Douglas PUD commissioners is that this is in the best interest of PUD ratepayers.”
A port analysis found that an average homeowner with a house worth $308,000 would see an estimated property tax reduction of $703 if Microsoft brought $1 billion of property into Douglas County.