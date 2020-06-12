CHELAN — Chelan’s Woodin Avenue Bridge and Landing Park projects have earned state recognition.
The state Association of Public Works awarded “Project of the Year” to the Woodin Avenue Bridge restoration in the category of historic projects costing less than $5 million. It was touted for the coordination, planning and ingenuity required.
The $3.9 million project includes widening 1,900 feet of sidewalks, adding 1,200 feet of bike lanes, new streetscapes and lighting, and upgrading utilities to meet future needs. It also included improvements to the Woodin Avenue Landing Park, adjacent to the bridge, which connects the downtown from the water. The two projects, completed last year, create a new entrance into town.
The Washington State Main Street Program selected the Landing Park for an Excellence on Main Award in the "Outstanding Special Project" category.