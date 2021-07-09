WENATCHEE — Jobs — 5,000 of them — returned to Chelan and Douglas counties this May compared to last May, but the region is still down about 1,300 jobs from the same time in 2019.
“The current recovery in the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area is a work in progress,” Don Meseck, regional labor economist for the state Employment Security Department, said in his labor market summary report released Friday.
His report analyzes current, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment and civilian labor force data for Chelan and Douglas counties, which make up the Wenatchee MSA.
The job increase is a good sign the economy is headed in the right direction, he said.
In May 2020, the unemployment rate was 12.3%. This year, it was 5.3%, with a tally of 45,300 jobs, up from 40,300 last year.
“The downside: the local economy has still not recovered all jobs lost since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
May 2019’s job count was 46,600 jobs.
On the upside, he said, the civilian labor force, which had been shrinking since the pandemic struck, grew by 0.3% (184 people) this May compared to the previous year — now with 64,244 people compared to 64,060 in May 2020.
Meseck described the labor force expansion, though slight, as an “encouraging indicator.”
“It will be interesting to see whether this recent labor force growth was just a blip on the radar screen or if it has become a trend,” he said, a determination that will come with the July 20 release of the June statistics.
The industries seeing the most jobs return in the year-over-year May figures were also those hardest hit by the pandemic — leisure and hospitality, adding 2,100 jobs in May, but, at 6,200 total, was still down about 800 jobs from 7,000 reported in May 2019.
Construction jobs also picked up, with 400 more jobs this May compared to last May.